MSEDCL felicitates technicians and machine operators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Technicians (Janamitras) and machine operators of MSEDCL's Waluj city subdivision were felicitated for their excellent work in annual electricity dues collection and safety practices here recently. The subdivision achieved the best performance in the collection drive within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city circle. Sub-division head Praveen Joshi and head of the security training center HA Khan lauded the collective efforts and stressed on safety measures for accident-free service. Janamitras Deepak Thattekar and Keshav Kad who achieved zero arrears target were also felicitated.