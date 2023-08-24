MSEDCL lights up 13,500 houses in two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has sanctioned as many as 13,500 new power supply connections in the last two months. The jurisdiction of the zone comprises Aurangabad and Jalna districts.

Under the ‘Ease of Living’ the company has vowed to render consumer-friendly services promptly. Under the guidance of the chief engineer (Aurangabad Zone) Dr Murhari Kele, the engineers and officers were instructed to impart qualitative and quantitative services to the consumers. It includes granting of power connections; redressing consumers complaints relating to billing; power supply; and others within stipulated time limit.

The press release stated that the zone after June 20 has sanctioned 13,443 residential; 1746 commercial and 451 industrial connections in two months. The applications demanding power supply were settled in seven days.

The MSEDCL officials stated that 56 consumers in the zone submitted the required papers and documents immediately, therefore, they were given power supply within 24 hours. The process of documentation by consumers is underway. However, in the second batch, the MSEDCL also gave power supply to 407 consumers.