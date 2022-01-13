MSEDCL ranks third in 'Quality Improvement' category

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

MSEDCL has received the third prize in the 'Quality Improvement' category on the criteria of effective use of innovative concepts, providing high quality service to customers and successful efforts to reduce power loss by using modern technology effectively.

The awards were presented at the 15th India Energy Summit from 29 power distribution companies across the country based on various criteria. Director (project) Bhalchandra Khandait accepted the award on behalf of MSEDCL in the online event. The award was selected by a committee headed by former joint secretary (power) of India Anil Razdan at a conference held on January 10 and 11 on behalf of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Razdan praised MSEDCL for doing a good job even in the most difficult conditions considering the geography of the state. Vijay Singhal, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL, expressed his intention to increase the quality of customer service as soon as possible.