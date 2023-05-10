MSEDCL settle power disputes valuing Rs 15 lakh in Lok Adalat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Lok Adalat which was organised to settle the power billing dispute of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) consumers from the Marathwada region turned out to be successful, recently. A total of 187 consumers, after settlement of their disputes, deposited Rs 15.28 lakh with the MSEDCL.

The MSEDCL put up 9,553 cases of two categories were put up in the Lok Adalat for settlement. The first category includes 8,881 cases of consumers whose power supply connections were disconnected permanently by a power entity and the second category includes 672 cases of consumers against whom power theft cases were levelled by MSEDCL. Of these, 139 consumers (from the first category) deposited Rs 9.25 lakh, while 48 consumers (from the second category) deposited 6.03 lakh. To sum up, the consumers of 187 cases (from all over the region) after settlement deposited Rs 15.28 lakh with MSEDCL.

Benefits of settlement in Lok Adalat

If the disputes are settled in Lok Adalat, then the applicant (after evaluation in power theft connection cases), gets a 15 per cent concession. Besides, there is concession in punishment if the matter is subjudice, and can cut down other miscellaneous expenses. Above all, the power supply is restored on a regular basis.

Under the guidance of the joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale, the chief engineer (of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle) Sachin Talewar, chief engineer (of Latur Circle) Sunder Latpate and chief engineer (of Nanded Circle) Anil Dole, superintending engineers, executive engineers and officers from legal section, accounts and finance section and others took efforts for the success of the Lok Adalat.

MSEDCL has three circles in Marathwada. The name of the circle along with the total number of cases put up in Lok Adalat and the total number of cases settled (in bracket) and the amount of money deposited by consumers are as follows:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 483 (46) - Rs 5,96,629.

Nanded - 9059 (141) - Rs 9,31,835.

Latur - 11 (00) - 00. Out of 9,553 cases, 187 were settled and the consumers deposited Rs 15,28,464 with MSEDCL.