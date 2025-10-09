MSEDCL staff assaulted over meter transfer; Death threat issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men assaulted a clerk and other employees at the MSEDCL Shahaganj Sub-Divisional Office on Wednesday afternoon after being denied an electricity meter transfer on bond paper.

The accused, Gulsher Pathan and his son Mosin Khan of Jatwada, have been booked by City Chowk Police. Police said the incident began when clerk Ashok Gawai (40) and colleague Ratnakar Ekbote informed Gulsher that his request to transfer the meter from his brother’s name to his wife’s name could not be processed using only a bond paper. When Gulsher returned the next day with the house registry, staff discovered the meter was registered under Mohammad Sher Khan’s name and refused the transfer. Angered, Gulsher verbally abused the employees, grabbed Gawai by the neck, and pushed him before leaving. Around 4 pm, Gulsher called his son Mosin, who stormed the office, shoved employees, and injured Gawai. The duo also threatened to kill staff if a police complaint was filed. Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde is investigating the case further.