MSEDCL staff to stage protest against privatisation of power distribution

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Rajya Veej Tantrik Kamgar Sanghatna (MRVTKS) has strongly opposed the move of the power entity to outsource the power distribution licenses to three private companies.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) of Maharashtra State Electricity Board MSEB) Holding Company, the MRVTKS general secretary Syed Zahiroddin stated that to register their opposition against the move of privatising power distribution network and to press their various pending demands, the MSEDCL’s engineers, officers and workers will be staging a dharna in front of the regional office at Jubilee Park in the city on July 09.

Private Companies in power business

Tata Power company had expressed its interest in distributing power in 10 areas including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Chikalthana MIDC, Shendra MIDC, Waluj MIDC, Auric, Jalna Municipal Corporation, Additional Jalna Phase 1/2/3 MIDC and Jalna Seed Park MIDC.

Adani Company showed interest in power distribution at Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Dombivli, Taloja and Uran.

Torrent Power is interested in distributing power to Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Saswad, Ranjangaon, Chakan, Kurkumbh, Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Thane Municipal Corporation areas.

MERC hearing

The memorandum stated that in connection with the issue of distributing power supply licenses, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has decided to conduct an online hearing on July 22, 2025.

Other demands

The other demands of MRVTKS includes stop privatisation in all three power companies; operate and maintain the sub-stations by MSEDCL not by private companies; protect the future of more than 43,000 contract workers working in all three power entities; announce time-bound programme and remove backlog of backward class; strongly opposed to the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited etc.

The protest will also be participated by Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation (MSEWF), Subordinate Engineers’ Association (SEA) and Indian National Trade union Congress (Intuc).