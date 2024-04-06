MSEDCL warns consumers of phishing calls threatening electricity disconnection

Scammers threaten to disconnect the consumer's electricity for unpaid bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cybercriminals are targeting electricity consumers in the state by posing as representatives of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). These scammers threaten to disconnect the consumer's electricity if their previous month's bill remains unpaid.

The scam involves the criminals calling the consumer and claiming to be from MSEDCL. They pressure the consumer to pay the bill immediately and often trick them into downloading a malicious application that steals their financial information.

MSEDCL has issued a public warning urging consumers to be cautious of such calls. The company clarifies that they do not contact consumers through personal mobile numbers for bill payments or service-related issues.

Here's how to stay safe from the scam:

MSEDCL primarily communicates through their official website and registered mobile numbers for pre-scheduled maintenance or power outage notifications. Bill payments and other services are available online through the official MSEDCL website and consumer app. Do not download any applications or click on links provided by unknown callers. Do not share any personal or financial information with unknown callers. If you receive a suspicious call, contact MSEDCL directly using their toll-free number. In case of doubt, report the incident to the nearest police station.