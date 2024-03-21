MSEDCL's drama competition from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is hosting a regional level inter-zone drama competition on March 22 and 23 at Tapadia Natya Mandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The competition kicks off on Friday at 7 pm with an inauguration ceremony led by chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele. Three plays will be staged throughout the event: ‘Uttardayitva’ by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone, ‘Blind Game’ by the Nanded zone, and ‘Ashadhatil Ek Diwas’ by the Latur zone. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Saturday at 4 pm. Theater enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the competition.