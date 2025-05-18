MSMEs in city trained on EV bill of materials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Maharashtra gears up for a major EV push, a workshop on “Building EV Capabilities: Understanding Bill of Materials and Support for MSMEs” will be held on May 20, 2025, at the Centre for Excellence, Marathwada Auto Cluster.

Organised by CMIA, MAC, MAGIC Business Incubator, and DECPL in collaboration with WRI India, the event will help local MSMEs understand the EV-specific Bill of Materials (BoM) a key to adapting from traditional IC engines to electric drivetrains. With over 1,500 MSMEs in the city, the workshop aims to bridge knowledge gaps on material changes, cost structures, and production needs. It will also include component demonstrations and policy guidance. “This initiative will help industries align with EV demands,” said Ashish Garde, director, MAC. The workshop comes amid state plans to acquire 8,000 acres for new industrial units, further boosting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s EV prospects.