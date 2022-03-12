MSRDC serves reminder to MIDC on land acquisition for Shendra Interchange.

Aurangabad, March 12:

One and a half year has passed and the efforts of Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) in starting Shendra MIDC interchange, to connect DMIC with Samruddhi Mahamarg, has not yielded any results.

Two days ago, a letter indicating its fear has been sent by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to the managing director of MIDC. It stated that the work of Super Expressway is nearing completion and the contract agency has also left the site. Hence there would be an obstruction in undertaking the construction work of Shendra Interchange.

Earlier, MIDC has made an advance payment of Rs 41.14 crore to MSRDC in January 2021. The terms and conditions were also fixed. The decision to construct Shendra Interchange was taken so that the vehicles from Shendra and DMIC could travel through Samruddhi Mahamarg. MSRDC will utilise the money for constructing interchange and then MIDC will be constructing a 900-metres long road approaching Shendra MIDC.

MIDC has to acquire seven hectares for interchange and five hectares for the road. However, the issue of land acquisition has not been solved in the last one and a half year.

MIDC’s aim was to provide high quality transport facilities to attract big and multi-national companies for investments in 7-start industrial estate (DMIC). Hence MIDC was striving to get DMIC with Super Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg). However, the issue of land acquisition became complicated. On other hand, the amount has been deposited in the account of MSRDC. However, the officers landed into worry as the issue of land acquisition is not getting resolved and is also not sure till when to hold the contractor.

MSRDC chief engineer B P Salunke said,” The work of constructing underpass, near Sawangi Interchange, on Aurangabad-Sillod National Highway, is in the last leg. It will be completed by April 15. Of the four lane, the work of two lane has been completed. We are regularly pursuing with MIDC about the DMIC connectivity. However, the land acquisition has not been done in past couple of years. We have served a reminder to them recently.”