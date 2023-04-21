MSRDC tackles wild animals menace on Samruddhi

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Samruddhi Mahamarg from its inauguration from Nagpur to Shirdi has remained in discussion due to various reasons. Especially, the accidents that occurred due to wild animals trespassing on the expressway were of greater concern to the speeding vehicles. A few days back, a passenger reported that a herd of deer ran in front of his speeding car near the Lasur area, but fortunately, no casualty occurred. However, the authorities claimed that the incidents of trespassing of wild animals on the e-way have become negligible as compared to the incidents that occurred a couple of months back. Now, very rarely the animals come on the highway, the officers claimed.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Mumbai has been completed till Shirdi and further work towards Mumbai is going on. This 701 kms long express highway is divided into 16 packages. The 206 kms highway ranging from Banda Village in Lonar tehsil in Buldhana district to Davala village in Vaijapur tehsil comes under the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. This portion is divided into four packages numbering 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Underpasses and overpasses

In these packages, the underpasses and overpasses have been provided for the animals to pass through. The officers of the forest department had identified some areas where the animals like dear and boar frequently pass. MSRDC established the underpasses below the highway, which are around 6 to 8 feet high from the ground level. Similarly, overpasses have also been provided in some places.

Superintending engineer Ramdas Khalse said that earlier the trespassing of wild animals on Samruddhi Express Way was very frequent. Now, measures have been taken to prevent the entry of wild animals like dear and wild boar. Now, very few such incidents are reported. The spots where the animals came on the e-way frequently have been identified and chain link fencing has been erected at such spots to the length of around one km on both sides of the e-way.

Over passes: Warzadi and Jogwada

Under pass: Dudhad