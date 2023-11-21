MSRTC collects Rs 1.41 crore in one day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Depot of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recorded an income of Rs 1.41 crore, from

1.38 lakh passengers, in just one day (November 20).

It has been observed that there is a rise in the number of passengers travelling by transport buses since the declaration of concessions. Similarly, to encash the Diwali vacation, MSRTC had introduced many buses on different routes. Presently, the state transport is facing a shortage of bus and staff, but the existing drivers, conductors and the officials took strenuous efforts in smooth operation of buses. This is the reason why the collection was high.

Earlier, MSRTC announced a discount in charges to elderly and women passengers. This prompted them to travel in the red-coloured buses in large numbers.

MSRTC divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar

said, “ We have recorded a total collection of Rs 1.41 crore from passengers travelling in our buses on Monday. This included Rs 91 lakh from passengers travelling without any concession.”

Status on November 20

Total Distance Covered - 2,14,127 kms

Without Concession - Rs 91,47 lakh

Total Income (with Concession) - Rs 1.41 Crore

Total Number of Passengers - 1.38 lakh.