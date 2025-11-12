MSRTC conductor helps reunite minor students with parents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An alert conductor of an MSRTC bus extended humanitarian assistance and helped two minor age kids, who had run away from a boarding school, in reuniting with their family members staying in Jalna district. Instead of leaving them to die in the chilling night she preferred to save them.

It so happened that, on Tuesday night, conductor Sonali Shinde, who was on duty on a bus running between Newasa and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (from the Tarakpur depot), noticed the two scared children at the Central Bus Stand. Upon inquiry, the children gave their names and said they were students of Newasa Boarding School who had left without telling anyone. What was concerning was that they did not know their parents’ mobile numbers. They only said they were residents of Jafferabad. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Shinde informed traffic controllers present at the inquiry counter of the bus stand. Traffic controller Syed Najeeb immediately contacted the police.

Contact with Jalna–Jafferabad police control room

Police personnel from the bus stand outpost got in touch with the Jalna–Jafferabad police control room and initiated further action. The two children were then taken to Kranti Chowk police station. The police team there worked swiftly to trace and contact the children’s parents. At the parents’ request, both children were handed over to their relatives residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.