MSRTC driver dies of cardiac arrest

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver coming to the city from Nasik in the bus died due to cardiac arrest on Friday night. The driver has been identified as Ganesh Jagtap (Nashik).

The MSRTC employees on strike alleged that he was sent forcibly to go on duty against his will. He came from Nashik at 8 pm. Later, he was perspiring and had pain in the chest. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died at 9.10 pm while undergoing treatment.

The employees said that some people say that the driver was feeling restless in the bus, parked in the bus stand. Hence, he was rushed to the hospital.

The officers said that driver Ganesh Jagtap was going to his sister’s house in the city after the duty. He was not forcibly given the duty. He did not die in the bus or the bus stand but in the hospital, while undergoing treatment, they said.