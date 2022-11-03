MSRTC earns huge revenue in festival season

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has earned lucrative revenue during this festival season. During Diwali season, as much as Rs 7.35 crores were deposited in the treasury of the Aurangabad division in just 10 days.

The passengers had crowded at the Cidco and Central Bus Stands during the Diwali season almost after two years due to corona crisis. The administration operated additional buses than the regular bus schedule during the Diwali festival.

On October 22, a revenue of total Rs 71.86 lakh was earned. The revenue during the next 10 consecutive days till October 31 were Rs 64.98 lakh, Rs 41.26 lakh, Rs 50.40, Rs 75.36, Rs 80.28 lakh, Rs 75.59 lakh, Rs 78.06 lakh, Rs 84.48 lakh and Rs 1.13 crore.

Depot manager Santosh Ghane said the Central Bus Stand alone earned Rs 2 crore between October 22 and 31. The passengers were crowded for the first time in such a large number after the corona crisis.

Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, the division has earned huge profit and it was possible only by the efforts taken by drivers, conductors and other employees.