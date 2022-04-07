MSRTC employees celebrate court's order by showering gulal

Aurangabad, April 7:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees celebrated their success of their agitation by showering Gulal at Centra Bus Stand on Thursday. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the High Court's decision announced on Thursday.

MSRTC employees had initiated a strike for the past five months demanding to merge the corporation in the state government. High Court has directed the employees to join the services by April 22. They have been given pension and gratuity. The MSRTC employees after the decision started celebrations at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Similarly, the celebration was also started simulteneously in the city at Central Bus Stand.

The court has directed the government not to deduct provident funds, gratuity of any employee. No action should be taken against the employees on strike. The government has assured the court about it. The transport minister clarified that suspension and termination of the employees will be done if they do not join the services on the date given by the court.

A employee Machindra Bankar said that the high court has called the MSRTC employees as the state government employee. They will get the benefits like the state government employees, he said.

Caption: MSRTC employees showering gulal to celebrate High Court's order at Central Bus Stand on Thursday.