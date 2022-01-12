MSRTC employees ready to join duty if HC says; 9 more employees suspended

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken the stand to end the agitation if High Court orders.

The employees have been agitating for the past two months demanding the merger of the Transport Corporation with the State Government.

An appointed committee will submit the report about the merger of the MSRTC. The report will be presented in the court later and then the decision about the merger will be taken. The agitation will continue till then.

Employees leader Machhindra Bankar said that they are ready to join the duty the day court directs them to do so.

An employee Makarand Kulkarni said that only selected employees would agitate at the depot considering safety in Covid situation. The decision was taken in today’s meeting held here.

The employees have been agitating for the past 70 days. Many of them are registering protest from home because of pandemic virus spread.

9 employees suspended

The action against agitating continues with nine more drivers and conductors suspended on Wednesday. A total of 15 agitators have joined duty today. A total of 65 employees were suspended so far.

3 K travel through 132 buses

Some of the agitators joined the duty. Around 3,079 employees travelled by 132 buses in 363 rounds.