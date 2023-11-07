MSRTC hikes ticket prices by 10 percent for Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to increase the ticket price of all types of buses by 10 percent from November 8 to 27, in line with the hike by private travels. This means that bus travel will be more expensive for passengers during Diwali.

The fare hike will apply to all ordinary, Hirkani, and Shivshahi buses. Passengers who have made advance ticket reservations will have to pay the remaining difference amount to the conductors during the actual journey.

MSRTC has also planned to release extra buses from November 9 to cater to the increased rush of passengers during Diwali. Meanwhile, passengers have complained that private transporters are charging arbitrary fares on many routes, much higher than the permissible one and a half times the ST ticket fare.

Old and new fares on some routes:

City Ordinary Hirkani Shivshahi Bus

Pune 340/375 465/510 480/530

Nagar 165/185 225/250 230/260

Nashik 295/325 405/445 420/460

Borivali 560/615 760/835 790/870

Nagpur 740/815 1010/1110 1025/1130