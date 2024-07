MSRTC personnel Mohammed Taher passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A retired MSRTC personnel and resident of Darzi Bazaar in Cantonment, Mohammed Taher Mohammed Noor Sait, died of a brief illness, on Friday early morning. He was 81.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Namaz-e-Juma at Jama Masjid in Cantonment (Chawani) and the burial took place in the Eidgah Qabrastan in the afternoon.

He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, one daughter, three sons, and an extended family.