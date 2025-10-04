MTDC vows to promote caravan tourism in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Until now, tourists visiting popular destinations would stay in hotels. But now, a new trend of staying in the same vehicle used for travel is catching up. It is called a ‘caravan.’ On a pilot basis, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), to promote caravan tourism, has begun providing electricity, water, and security facilities for such vehicles at tourist locations – including at world-famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves.

What is a Caravan?

A caravan is essentially a home on wheels, a specially designed vehicle that serves both as transport and accommodation – including beds, a kitchen, toilet, shower, and seating area. For caravans to halt at tourist sites, they require basic infrastructure like electricity, water, and security, which MTDC is now working to provide. In Maharashtra, the Ministry of Tourism, is all for promotion of this service. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's journey towards becoming a caravan-friendly tourist destination.

Caravan Operator Mithilesh Kulkarni said that MTDC has taken an initiative of providing facilities like electricity, water, and security at tourist spots where caravans are stationed.

Facility on a pilot basis

MTDC (Mumbai) general manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal said,“ Electricity, water, and security are being provided for caravans on a trial basis. Caravans can now be stationed near MTDC resort areas, including Ajanta and Ellora Caves.”