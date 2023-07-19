Muharram begins today; 132 sawaries in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Muharram festival will begin in the city on Thursday and four sawaries will be installed at Bade Chand Saab, Chelipura’s Chhoto Chandsaab, Nale Haidar in Shahgunj and Sand Saab. Whereas around 132 Sawaries will be installed at various places in the city by July 24. On July 25 and 26, the sawaries procession will be held and are installed at their places. On July 28 at 9 pm, all the sawaries processions are held in the localities.

The city police have beefed the security so that the festival will be celebrated in peace. As many as 1,000 police personnel including five ACPs, 23 PIs, 25 APIs, PSIs and constables will be deployed on the bandobast. A meeting was organised in the police commissionerate under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya on Wednesday evening and directives were given to the officers.