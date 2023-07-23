MUHS decalres result of PG medical exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences declared the result of the postgraduate medical courses summer 2023 examinations.

Controller of examinations of the university Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the written examination of PG courses was conducted at the different centres from June 20, 2023, onwards.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors urged the university to declare the result of the courses before July 31, 2023, so that they can apply for the super speciality courses in the national level top medical institutes.

Following this, the university adopted an onscreen evaluation system to evaluate answer books of PG medical courses (MD, M S, PG Diploma, M Sc-Medical (Biochemistry/Microbiology) with permission from the Management Council.

Dr Sandeep Kadu said that after the written examination began, the scanning of answer books was done.

“Digital Evaluation Centres were set up at 41 medical colleges for online evaluation. The answer books were evaluated. The guidance of the vice chancellor of MUHS was taken to solve the problems while implementing the new evaluation system,” he said.

The controller of examination implemented the onscreen evaluation of the answer books system successfully.

The university held the practicals for two days immediately after the completion of the theory paper. The result is Thursday evening.

VC Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar said that the results were declared before the assured date in the interest of students. She said that the university plans to continue the new system for the winter sessions 2023 examination for all the courses.