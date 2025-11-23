MUHS invites entries for ‘Avishkar’ festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To encourage the research spirit among students pursuing higher education in the affiliated colleges, the Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) will conduct the State-level research festival ‘Avishkar-2025’.

The last date for the submission of online entries for ‘Avishkar ' is December 5, 2025. MUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ajay Chandanwale said that ‘Research’ is an integral part in the field of health sciences and today’s students are tomorrow’s doctors and researchers, in whose hands will be the responsibility of the health of the society.

Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said research helps students understand new areas of knowledge, as well as enables them to find solutions to various problems in society.

Each participant will be required to submit a research abstract and a dissertation or project in 200 words, which should include the project's aim, objectives, hypothesis, materials, methods, and conclusion. Only one researcher is allowed to submit a presentation for a project. The online link for submitting entries is (https://automation-muhs-ac-in/).

Box

6 categories for competition

There are three levels of student participation in this festival. Undergraduate and postgraduate students. Research projects can be presented in the following six subjects.

--Arts, Languages and Fine Arts

--Commerce, Management and Law

--Pure Sciences

--Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

--Engineering and Technology

--Medicine and Pharmacy