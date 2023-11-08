MUHS launches probe into distributing wrong subject question paper

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) launched a probe into wrong question paper distribution in the MBBS examination case.

It may be noted that the Health University started holding MBBS 2019 batch examinations at 50 centres across the State on October 28.

According to sources, the box of a question paper on another subject was opened at a centre on November 6 in the State.

"The candidates were supposed to appear for the paper on Biochemistry Part-I on Monday. However, the box of question papers for Biochemistry Part II was opened inadvertently by a centre staff. The question paper was distributed to the students," the sources added.

The examinees were surprised to see the question of another subject. They brought to the notice of the centre chief. The medical students were given the question paper of Biochemistry part-I immediately upon learning the mistake.

Box

Another question paper made available immediately

Controller of examination of MUHS Dr Sandeep Kadu said that since the question paper box of Biochemistry part II which was scheduled for November 8 was opened by mistake, the university immediately sent another question paper, after learning about it.

He said that this helped in avoiding the situation of postponing the Biochemistry-II subject paper. A total of 8,395 candidates appeared for the MBBS 2019 (revised syllabus). He said that the university started a probe of the opening the another subject’s question paper.