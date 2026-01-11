MUHS non-teaching employees’ association holds first meeting of 2026

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (muhs) non-teaching employees’ association held its first important meeting of 2026 recently, with discussions focusing on the future direction of the organisation. During the meeting, Ajit Dere, Mahesh Kulkarni and Samadhan Jadhav were unanimously elected as new office-bearers.

Association president Sandeep Mahajan presided over the meeting, which was attended by chief advisor Dr Nitin Kavede,Pramod Patil, working president Ratnakar Kale, secretary Sanjay Deshmukh and other members. Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said the new appointments had strengthened the association and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting employees’ legitimate rights, preventing injustice and resolving pending demands through coordination with the administration.

Chief advisor Dr Nitin kavede highlighted the vital role of non-teaching staff in the university’s progress and stressed the need for disciplined implementation of decisions. University officials, employees and members attended the meeting, during which the newly elected office-bearers were felicitated.