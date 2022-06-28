MUHS to strengthen A’bad, Latur divisional offices

Aurangabad, June 19:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will strengthen the divisional offices of Aurangabad and Latur soon.

There are 410 colleges across the State which offer health science courses including MBBS, and BDS. The MUHS started divisional centres in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Latur and Kolhapur for different administrative, academic and examination works.

This saves money and time of students, parents, and teachers as they need not visit Nashik office of the university for trivial issues.

The health university has affiliated the colleges with the divisional offices recently.

Registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan said that over 410 health science colleges were affiliated with the respective divisional centres.

“The centres which included Aurangabad and Latur would be strengthened further. The college can check their affiliation to the respective divisional office,” he said.

Dr Chavan said that the colleges can submit any suggestion or query related to the affiliation to the university