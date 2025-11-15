MUHS’s PG candidates can now get provisional degree online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, those candidates who complete postgraduate courses from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) can get a provisional degree online immediately.

It may be noted that graduate and postgraduate candidates of each public university have to wait for the degree until the convocation ceremony is held. Those youths who don’t get a degree on time were deprived of a job or further education. The university started an offline process for issuing a provisional degree certificate. But, this was also time-consuming.

Considering this, the university administration decided to use technology to expedite the process.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the MUHS Dr Ajay Chandanwale, inaugurated the student portal at Nashik on Saturday for providing provisional degree certificates to the students of postgraduate courses. Controller of Examinations (CoE) Dr Sandeep Kadu and other officers were present.

Acting VC Dr Ajay Chandanwale said that students had to wait for a long time for temporary degree certificates for further education, employment and some other work.

“The provisional degree certificate will be available quickly due to the online facility of the university. The online portal was developed with more convenience. Students had to wait for the original degree certificate till the graduation ceremony, but this facility will benefit the students,” he said.

Dr Sandeep Kadu said that through the student portal, as soon as the results of the students are declared, the provisional degree certificate would be available at a fee of Rs 1000 only.

He said that this online facility would save the time and money of the students.

“Provisional degree certificates are issued by the university to students of various courses in affiliated colleges for registration with the Central Council. The provisional degree certificate was being issued offline as per the prevailing rules. It was time-consuming for the students to get the provisional degree certificate. The Examination Department adopted technology, and the work has been completely automated. After giving online transcripts to the students, the university has implemented a student portal to issue provisional degree certificates,” he added.

Assistant Registrar Pramod Patil and Desk Officer Ratnakar Kale worked hard on the portal of provisional degree certificates through the university under the guidance of Dr Sandeep Kadu.