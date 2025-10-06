Mujib, self-proclaimed don, arrested for murder of Imran Syed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police arrested Syed Mujib, who calls himself a “Don,” along with his brothers Saddam Moinuddin and Irfan Suleman, in connection with the brutal murder of Syed Imran (38). Investigations reveal Mujib masterminded the killing, carried out in front of Imran’s two sons under the railway station flyover.

Mujib’s brothers allegedly tried to mislead authorities, claiming Mujib was at home and that they alone committed the murder. Police say Mujib had been planning the attack for over a month. The assailants used sharp weapons to chop off Imran’s hands and slit his head and neck on Wednesday. Within nine hours of the crime, Satara Police tracked down and arrested Mujib and his brothers, seizing the clothes worn during the attack and the weapons used. Three accomplices remain at large.

Attempt to protect Mujib

Mujib had previously secured anticipatory bail in May, while his brothers were arrested. Reports indicate the siblings again attempted to shield him by taking responsibility for the murder. Police are interrogating the trio intensively to uncover the full network involved.

Case filed against protesters

After the post-mortem, Imran’s relatives staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office, placing his body on the steps and demanding justice. Begumpura Police have registered a case against Syed Salman, Syed Ahar , Syed Shoaib, and 10 others riding two-wheelers for their role in the protest.