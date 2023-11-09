Mukund Bhogle is new president of CSN First

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The executive for 2023-24 of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) First, a flagship project of Marathwada Environmental Care Cluster (MECC), operational since 2016 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was announced recently.

Noted industrialist Mukund Bhogle has been elected as the new president while Balkrishna Bhakre has been elected as the new secretary. CSN First is an organization working for the holistic and environmentally complementary development of the city. The organization has successfully implemented and organized many such activities such as citizen seminars, creation of green areas in Waluj, Chikalthana, City cleanliness missions, cultivation of old felled trees, LPG gas crematorium in Kailasnagar, Vijay Smarak (Nagar-Daulatabad Chauphuli), Digital X-ray system for neonatal intensive care unit and city’s development.

The remaining office bearers are Mukund Kulkarni and Ritesh Mishra (vice presidents), Sunil Chaudhary (treasurer), Kamal Rao (joint secretary), Habib Shaikh (Joint treasurer), Prashant Deshpande, Nana Aglave, Satish Lonikar and Hemant Landge (executive members). The new executive is being congratulated from all walks of life.