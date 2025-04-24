Mukundnagar railway gate closed for maintenance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to ongoing maintenance and repair work on the railway line between Chikalthana and Karmad, Railway Gate No. 56 at Mukundnagar will remain closed to traffic until April 27. Drivers are advised to use the Shivajinagar and Chikalthana underpasses. Many commuters are parking their vehicles near the railway tracks and walking to their destinations.

Photo Caption:

Mukundnagar Railway Gate No. 56 is closed due to necessary maintenance and repair work.