Mukundwadi marks Shivrajyabhishek Day with fireworks, tree plantation, and sweets distribution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation was celebrated with patriotic fervour near the Shivsmarak in Mukundwadi. The event featured a vibrant fireworks display, distribution of sweets, and a tree plantation drive to mark the occasion.

Dignitaries from across political and social circles addressed the gathering. Among the key attendees were police inspector Shivajirao Tavare, NCP district president Pandurang Tangade, former Shiv Sena corporator Babasaheb Dange, former Congress group leader Bhausaheb Jagtap, ex-Corporator Kamalakar Jagtap, and Shivaji Smarak Samiti founder Motilal Jagtap. Also present were Gangaram Kapse, Sheshrao Thube, Babanrao Jagtap, Ramu Appa Thube, Pappuraj Thube, congress leaders Ashok Dolas and Subhash Pandhbhare, Durga Bhati, Lata Shankarpal, Ganesh Lahane among many others. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prashant Jagtap.

Photo Caption: Citizens pay tribute at the Shivsmarak in Mukundwadi during the Shivrajyabhishek Day celebrations on Friday.