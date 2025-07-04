Mukundwadi murder accused sent to 7-day police custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

In a major development in the Mukundwadi murder case, the five accused in the killing of Nitin Sankpal have been remanded to seven days of police custody by special judge A.R. Ubale on Friday.

The MIDC Cidco police produced the accused in court around 3 p.m., hours after taking them into custody from Harsul Jail.

The murder took place on the night of June 19 near the Mukundwadi crematorium. Nitin Sankpal was attacked with sharp weapons and died on the spot, while two others Sachin Sankpal and Datta Jadhav were injured. Those arrested include Mastan alias Nanna Qureshi (29), Sameer Khan (19), Babar Shaikh (32), Sajid alias Sajju Qureshi (29) and Nasir Khan Mohammad Munir Khan (20).

Bail earlier granted on technical grounds

The court had previously released the accused on technical grounds, citing lapses such as lack of written arrest reasons and failure to inform their families. However, the bail was cancelled on Thursday, allowing the police to re-arrest them.

Legal team brought in after lapses

Taking note of the initial mishandling, police commissioner Pravin Pawar ordered a legal review. Following his directive, assistant commissioner Sudarshan Patil and inspector Gajanan Kalyankar held consultations with senior legal experts for eight days, leading to a well-prepared legal strategy.

Custody granted on 12 investigation points

During the 25-minute hearing, the police presented 12 key grounds for seeking custody. These included the criminal background of the accused, the need to recover weapons, establish the motive, trace supporters, and gather technical and physical evidence. While police requested 10 days, the court granted 7.

Police focus on evidence, motive, and accomplices

Investigators will now focus on recovering the weapons, uncovering who instigated or helped the accused, and collecting strong CCTV footage, call records, and forensic clues to build a solid case.

Justice drive reignited

“We worked with top legal minds to correct earlier errors. Our full focus now is on rebuilding the case and ensuring justice for Nitin’s family,”

said police commissioner Pravin Pawar.