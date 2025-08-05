Mukundwadi station to become city’s second terminus

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The central government has recently approved the doubling of the 177 km railway line between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani. As part of this project, Mukundwadi railway station will be expanded, paving the way for it to potentially become the city’s second railway terminus in the future.

The doubling project has an estimated cost of ₹2,179 crore and is targeted for completion by 2029. Following the central approval, the land acquisition process for the doubling work will now be accelerated, and preparations by the railway authorities are already underway.

As part of the expansion, additional platforms will be constructed on the other side of Mukundwadi station, and necessary passenger amenities will be provided.

Benefits of Doubling

According to the railway analyst, Swanand Solanke, “Once the doubling work begins on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani route, the railways will initially focus on sections that frequently experience congestion. The addition of platforms at Mukundwadi station is a key part of this. Considering the expected growth in rail traffic, Mukundwadi can be developed as the city’s second terminus. Doubling the tracks will help reduce train delays. Currently, important trains for the Marathwada region such as the Devgiri and Nanded Express are often made to halt to prioritise trains bound for Shirdi. This issue is expected to be resolved after the completion of the doubling project.”