Multiple errors in voter list, 7 objections filed on the first day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal elections, the municipal administration released the voter lists on Thursday. Prospective candidates have begun scrutinizing the lists, and a large number of errors have come to light. In one ward, around 1,000 to 1,500 voters have been shown in a completely different third ward. As a result, seven people filed objections with the election department on Friday. A period of seven days has been given for filing objections.

The election department has started re-verifying the objections received on Friday. After hearings on the objections and suggestions, the final voter list will be sent to the Election Commission on December 5. A separate team of engineers has been formed by the administration to inspect new polling centers. This process is being carried out under the guidance of additional commissioner Kalpita Pimpale and the supervision of deputy commissioner Vikas Navale. All municipal schools and municipal buildings will be used as polling stations. If required, private institution buildings will also be used.

Rules for selecting polling centers

— Separate entry and exit routes for the polling center

— Polling center must be in a permanent building

— Written consent of the owner before using a private building

— At least one polling center for every large colony

— Maximum four polling centers in one building

— Minimum area of a polling center should be 20 sq m

— Polling center should be on the ground floor

— Ramp is mandatory for differently-abled voters

— Adequate security, transportation, and accessibility must be ensured