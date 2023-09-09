Multiple events planned to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav of M'wada Mukti Sangram

Cabinet meeting, 5 km marathon and cultural programmes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is all set to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram (Marathwada Liberation Day) from September 15 to 17. A series of events have been organized to mark the occasion, including a cabinet meeting, a 5 km marathon, a cultural programme, and a fire cracker show, said guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre in a press conference on Saturday.

Bhumre said that the cabinet meeting will be held on September 16 at the Smart City office beside Amkhas ground at 12 pm. The meeting will be attended by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other cabinet ministers. The meeting is expected to discuss the development of Marathwada region. On the same day, a 5 km marathon will be held from Divisional Sports Complex to Kranti Chowk. The marathon will be flagged off by CM Shinde at 7.30 am.

In the evening, a cultural programme will be held at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal featuring performances by artists from Maharashtra Chi Lokdhara at 7 pm.

On September 17, the main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Siddharth garden at 8.45 am. The ceremony will be followed by a Marathwada Mukti Sangram Chitrapheri (picture exhibition). A brainstorming meeting will also be held to discuss the future progress of the district at 10 am.

Bhumre said that he is hopeful that each district in Marathwada will get a large amount of funds for development on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav.

Closing ceremony on Sept 16

On September 16 at 4 pm, the Muktisangram Amritmahotsav closing ceremony will be held at Ayodhyanagari ground. It is not certain whether union home minister Amit Shah will attend it or not. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia, Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena along with officials will be present.

Fire cracker show and drone show

Cultural programme, fire cracker show, laser show, drone show will be held at Kranti Chowk on September 16, at 12:00 pm.