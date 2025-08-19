Mumbai-CSN's evening flight cancelled owing to downpour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its surroundings, the private operator IndiGo has cancelled its Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s evening flight on Tuesday.

The airline operates two flights between Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar daily (one each in the morning and the evening hours). However, in the revised schedule the evening flight (Number 6E 5027) which departs from Mumbai at 7.25 pm and arrives in the city at 8.25 pm has been cancelled.

Today’s schedule of morning flight (6E 5124) also witnessed an impact of the natural disaster. The flight took off from Mumbai at 7.09 am (scheduled departure is 5.35 am) and landed at the Chikalthana Airport at 8.19 am (scheduled arrival is 6.45 am), it is learnt.

According to aviation sources, “ On Monday, the morning flight was operated around 20 minutes before its scheduled departure and arrival, while the evening flight was late. The flight took off from Mumbai at 9.21 pm (against 7.25 pm) and arrived late here at 10.32 pm (against 8.25 pm).”