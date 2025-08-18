Mumbai flight delayed, two trains run late

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday disrupted flight and train services. The night Indigo flight from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai was delayed by one and a half hours. Normally, the flight arrives in the city at 8.25 pm and departs again for Mumbai at 8.55 pm. However, passengers had been informed by afternoon that the flight would arrive one and a half hours late. As a result, travelers flying both to and from Mumbai were left waiting. Meanwhile, two trains were also delayed due to the weather. The Tapovan Express from Mumbai arrived 25 minutes late, while the Jan Shatabdi Express was delayed by 27 minutes.