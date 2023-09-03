Mumbai journey possible on double line after 3 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The tender process of electrification and a double line on the 98 kms railway route between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Manmad (Ankai) has begun. Hence, it will be possible for the city passengers to accomplish the journey to Mumbai on a double line after three years.

The people of the Marathwada region had been waiting for the double line between Manmad to Parbhani for the past several years. Now, the tender process of the double line along with electrification between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Manmad has been started. Similarly, the tender process for the survey of the double line between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani was also started a few days back. Hence, it is likely that the work of double line and electrification between Manmad and Parbhani will be accomplished soon.

Two independent tenders

Two separate tenders have been released for this work including Rs 438 crore between Ankai and Karanjgaon and Rs 434 crore between Karanjgaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The last day for submitting the tender will be October 10. The work is likely to start in December and will be completed in 30 months. Hence, it is likely that the double line work will be completed by 2026.

Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti president Anant Borkar said, the work of the double line between Ankai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the new station building should be completed in the given period. It will help to reach the historic city in the global arena. It will also give impetus to the tourism industry.

Railways researcher Swanand Solanke said, it is expected that the work of the double line will be completed in 30 months and hence, it will be possible for the city passengers to travel to Mumbai on double line by 2026. Along with the double line, other pending works will also be done.