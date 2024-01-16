Mumbai Pattern: CSMC to undertake deep cleaning drive in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The effective results of the ‘Deep Cleaning’ drive in Mumbai has prompted the state government to implement this successful pilot project all over Maharashtra. Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will also soon be undertaking the above cleaning campaign ward wise in the city.

The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi said,“The civic administration has started micro-level planning for the successful implementation of the campaign in the city jurisdiction. The date of implementation will be announced soon.”

The campaign will be implemented with the participation of public representatives, social and cultural organisations, societies, school and college students.

It may be noted that the city has earned one-star rating in Garbage Free City category and Water Plus status during the Cleanliness Survey 2023. Besides, the municipal corporation has secured 22nd position in the list of cities with a population of one million (10 lakh) and above. Last year, the position was 30th.

The CSMC is religiously focussing on cleanliness of the city for the past few years. This is the reason the cleanliness which is being seen is the result of it. The municipal corporation is aiming at the inclusion of the city in the list of top 10 cities.

“The state government has directed the CSMC to implement the drive for elevation in the status in Cleanliness Survey 2023. Hence after micro-planning we will implement the deep cleaning drive in each ward of the city. The initiative aims at maintaining the wards clean through lifting of garbage. The campaign will be implemented through CSMC and people’s participation,” said Joshi.