Mumbai team raids godown of Gajanan Agro Company in Karodi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A team from Mumbai conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday (June 26) afternoon at the godown of Shri Gajanan Agro Company in Karodi area, which is allegedly involved in polishing and selling government-supplied grains. However, details of what the team discovered during the raid have not yet been made public.

Back in February, four godowns of the same company were raided by a team led by then Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate. Now, once again, investigation teams have shifted their focus to the same firm.

Around 3 pm on Thursday, a three-member team arrived at the company's warehouse. It is reported that a truck carrying rice was seized in Panvel, Raigad district, and the consignment was traced back to Karodi. The officers informed the mill manager that they had come from the state ministry to collect information for filing a criminal case.

The team informed the tehsildar of the rural area about the inspection and asked for an official from the supply section to be present. Accordingly, a naib tehsildar and staff reached the site. The team examined both the stock and documentation at the godown.

No involvement of the supply section

District Supply Officer (DSO) Pravin Phulari clarified that the seized grain stock has no connection with the district's supply section. He said, “The visiting team did not contact us nor did they submit any official communication regarding the inspection. The naib tehsildar only conducted a document check based on the tehsildar’s orders. The team left after that. It seemed like a private team, and we were unaware of which department they belonged to. They mentioned they came to gather information for filing a case. Unless a formal inspection is conducted, there appears to be no direct connection between them and our section at this stage.”