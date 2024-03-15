Mumbai University dominates yet again at state level Indradhanushya youth festival

Shivaji University : Overall runner-up team

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University continued its longstanding reign at the state level Indradhanushya youth festival, held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past five days. The team secured the top spot with a total of 19 prizes across 29 art forms, solidifying their overall dominance. Additionally, they excelled in music and drama, claiming the best team and best student awards along with a staggering 24 medals.

Shivaji University followed closely behind, bagging the runner-up position with 12 prizes. SNDT University (Mumbai) and Savitribai Phule Pune University won 13 and 10 awards, respectively. The host university, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, managed to secure only three prizes.

This marks Mumbai University's 18th overall title win at the Indradhanushya festival since its inception in 2003. Their dominance has only been challenged once in 2012, when they secured the runner-up position. The ceremony acknowledged excellence across various art categories.

Winning teams in various competitions:

- University of Mumbai : Overall winning team

- Shivaji University : Overall runner-up team

- Music competition : University of Mumbai

- Dance competition : Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University

- Drama competition : University of Mumbai

- Literature competition : Savitribai Phule Pune University

- Fine Arts competition : Shivaji University