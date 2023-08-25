Munde expresses concern over spell of drought in six district of Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The scanty rainfall in Marathwada has become an issue of great concern. The region is on the verge of being declared as drought-hit following the gap in rainfall for more than 21 days at a stretch. Hence to extend succour to the farmers, the agriculture and revenue departments have been instructed to conduct circle wise panchanamas of crops, said the agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde while addressing the newsmen at a press conference in the city.

The state EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre, housing minister Atul Save, agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan, divisional commissioner Madhurkar Raje Ardad, all district collectors, zilla parishad chief executive officers (CEOs), joint director of agriculture (Aurangabad and Latur Division), agriculture superintendents were present in the review meeting.

The state rehabilitation minister Sanjay Bansod, rural development minister Girish Mahajan and health minister Tanaji Sawant also joined the meeting online.

During the press conference after the meeting, Munde said, “The gap in rainfall is 21-25 days in six districts of Marathwada excluding Nanded and Hingoli. The standing crops are withering. Hence the revenue and the agriculture departments have been instructed to conduct panchanamas mentioning crop losses (circle wise) in seven days. The ground report is also necessary as the insurance companies have also been told to release 25 per cent advance help to farmers immediately. The stock of water in the small and big dams is also less. Hence the issue of fodder and drinking water of livestock is likely to emerge. Considering the severity of the possible drought, to get an adequate quantity of fodder, the agriculture department has been ordered to undertake cultivation of maize and ‘kadul’ ( a type of fodder).”

Box

Apart from insurance cover, the farmers will also be provided relief under Pradhan Mantri Shetkari Sanman Yojana and Namo Shetkari Yojana. The situation might be drought-like, but the farmers should be determined and do not lose hope. The government is there to support them, said the agriculture minister.

Munde further said, “The scarcity of water is likely to prevail in many villages. Hence the administration will have to supply water to these villages through tankers. As a result, all the district collectors have been instructed to invite tenders at their level.”

Consider gap of 21 days

The farmers are eligible for claiming insurance against crop damage only if the gap in rainfall is for 21 days at a stretch. If there is a spell of rain on the 19th day and the rainfall recorded is 2 mm then the counting of 21 days gap will restart from there. The order for panchanamas has been given to jot down the real situation in the farms and the rainfall recorded by the rain gauge, he said.