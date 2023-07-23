Municipal administration proposes reservation in development plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has requested the head of the departments to propose reservations for seats in the new development plan, keeping in mind future needs. The administration is often struggling for space while providing basic amenities to citizens. An integrated development plan for the old and extended city is currently in progress.

Recently, a meeting of department heads was held at the Smart City office, where the administrators reviewed the development plan work. They ordered the HoDs to submit proposals to the DP unit heads for reserving space required for implementation of various schemes, including health centres, schools, zone offices, parks, playgrounds, crematoriums, commercial complexes, cultural halls, toilets, shelters, garbage treatment centers, bio-waste projects, STP plants, pump houses, and water tanks.

DP unit head Dr Raza Khan noted that the proposed Land Use (PLU) plan will be submitted by August. The move aims to improve the municipal administration's ability to provide basic amenities and services to citizens and ensure that future needs are met.