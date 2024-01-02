Municipal Corpn to buy medicines worth Rs 33L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the State government directives, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been emphasising on Covid checking for the last three weeks and so far 40 infected patients have been detected. However, other government agencies have not even started the virus check-ups.

Municipal administrator G Shreekanth has ordered medicine worth Rs 33 lakh as a precaution in case of sudden increase in the Covid infections in the city. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha on Tuesday reviewed the facilities at Meltron Hospital in case of sudden rise in infection.

The Meltron hospital has a 350 bed facility. Similarly, oxygen plants have been set up at this place. Over 20 patients can be admitted at primary level. The process of procurement of medicines is in the final stage and Remdesivir is not required at present. If needed, injections are available at the district hospital. Affected patients have no serious symptoms. So there is no reason for citizens to fear, said Dr Mandlecha. Dr Balu Rathodkar, Dr Prerna Vadera and others were present.