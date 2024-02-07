Municipal corporation asks FDA to cancel license of food vendors floating norms

Seeks police aid for action against food stalls operational beyond limit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified its fight against illegal food vendors obstructing traffic in the Connaught Place area. In a recent court hearing, the civic body submitted a letter in the court addressing the Food and Drug Administration for the cancellation of licenses for these vendors.

The affidavit, presented by additional municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi, highlighted the persistent problem of food stalls operating beyond 10 pm and causing traffic congestion. CSMC initiated action against these vendors on January 23, 2024, but haven't received a response from the traffic police regarding their request for assistance.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade, who are presiding over the case, had earlier ordered action against temporary and permanent encroachments in the area, including food stalls, hotels, and shops. Despite these orders, the bench was informed that some establishments continued to violate the rules. Taking a stern stance, the court had directed the deduction of seven days salary from two municipal officials for inaction. The affidavit confirmed that the respective amounts were deposited and recorded in their service books.

CSMC has deployed a team comprising an encroachment inspector, a junior inspector, transport drivers, and laborers to tackle the issue. The civic body is also pursuing legal action against the owner of the Rajsarathi apartment for unauthorized digging, despite his submission of a 'structural audit report' claiming no danger.

Advocate Anjali Dubey-Bajpai represented the municipal corporation, while Advocate Uttam Bondar appeared for the Rajsarathi apartment residents.