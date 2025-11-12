Municipal corporation launches anti-mosquito drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the prolonged monsoon this year, the number of dengue cases in the city has been rising. In response, the health section of the municipal corporation launched an intensive abate (anti-larval) campaign last week to curb mosquito breeding. The campaign was inaugurated at Bansilalnagar in the presence of Dr Manisha Bhondwe, Dr Sumaiyya Syed Naaz, Dr Ujwala Bhambare, and Dr Aditya Joshi.

High-risk localities such as Lota Karanja, Mominpura, Sillekhana, Kiradpura, Harsul, Ayodhyanagar, Ambikanagar, Rajivnagar, Shivshankar Colony, Balajinagar, Sainagar, Satara, Padampura, Laxmiwadi, Jalannagar, and Sadatnagar were identified for focused action under this drive.

A total of 246 municipal staff surveyed 62,255 houses, inspecting 1.35 lakh containers for mosquito larvae. Larvae were found in 1,437 houses. To control the spread, abate larvicide was applied in 56,289 containers, spraying was carried out at 11,519 locations, and mineral larvicidal oil (MLO) was used at 422 sites.

The campaign aims to reduce mosquito breeding sources and curb the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.