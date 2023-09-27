Municipal corporation makes strong preparations for Ganesh Visarjan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made strong preparations for the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) on Thursday. Over 16 lakh liters of water has been provided for immersion wells at 7 places. In all, 3.62 lakh liters of water has been used for the artificial pond at Kanchanwadi. At least 8 tankers with a capacity of 5000 liters will be standing on the route of immersion procession.

Immersion wells prepared:

Most of the devotees in the city visit the main immersion well in Aurangpura for immersion. Hence 60 tankers with a capacity of 5,000 liters were pumped into the immersion well at Aurangpura. Other immersion wells are located in Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi, Shivajinagar, Shahanurmian Dargah, N-12, and Kanchanwadi.

Idol collection centers

The municipal corporation has set up idol collection centers at 46 places in the city.

Ganesh devotees are requested to donate their idols to the corporation instead of immersing them in water. The idols will be recycled through sculptors next year.

Immersion locations

Immersion of Ganesh idols will take place at 14 locations in the city, including Bhavsingpura, Padegaon Rana Petrol Pump, ZP ground, N-12, Smritivan Udyan Harsul, Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi, Sangharshnagar, Shivajinagar, Satara village, Deolai area, Kanchanwadi, Shahanurmian Darga area, and Jalannagar. The municipal corporation has appealed to all citizens to cooperate in ensuring a smooth and safe Ganesh immersion.