MUPTA members agitate against rent allowance decsion

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Members of the Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (MUPTA) demonstrated in front of the Zilla Parishad office on Monday demanding to withdraw the decision about rent allowance.

The ZP Education Department issued orders last week to deduct rent allowance from September month pay the bills of the teachers who did not stay at the headquarter.

Panchayat Raj Samiti has made recommendations of staying at headquarters for ZP employees.

As per the norms, ZP staff should get a rent allowance until the residential arrangements are made at headquarter. The agitators said that no such arrangement was made so far.

They demanded that the circular issued by the ZP administration on September 20 about rent allowance should be withdrawn, otherwise, the agitation would be intensified. Sunil Magre, Dr Sambhaji Waghmare, Padmakar Kamble, Rajendra Jadhav and others were present.