Muqueem Khan nominated member of BoS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khan Muqueem Khan, the ex-news broadcaster of All India Radio of Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar was nominated as a member of the Board of Studies (Urdu) Dr Babasahab Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He is also a former Senator and Academic Council member of the faculty of Arts of the university. Khan works continuously for the promotion of the Urdu language and literature.

For this purpose, he has organised a number of national-level literary seminars and conferences, books release ceremonies, and cultural programmes like Mushaera and Shab-e ghazals to promote national integration and harmony through literature. Khan is also associated with several educational and literary organisations.