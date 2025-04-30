Murder attempt on businessman near Daulatabad Ghat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A businessman returning to the city from a farmhouse narrowly escaped an attempted murder when three assailants attacked his vehicle. The incident took place around 12:30 am on Tuesday in the Daulatabad Ghat area. The attackers vandalised the vehicle and attempted to kill the businessman. However, his bodyguard swiftly responded by aiming his pistol at the assailants, forcing them to retreat and thereby saving the businessman's life.

Mohammad Aamir Mohammad Farid Memon (30, Katkat Gate) owns a hotel in Padegaon. Aamir was returning from his farmhouse in Khirdi, around 12.30 am at Daulatabad Ghat, the assailants threw eggs at the front windshield of his vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and slow down. Seizing the moment, the attackers struck the car windows with iron rods, shattering the glass. One of the assailants then attempted to stab Aamir through the broken window.

However, Aamir’s bodyguard reacted promptly and aimed his pistol at the attackers, forcing them to flee on their motorcycle. Aamir immediately reported the incident to the Daulatabad Police Station, where a case has been registered. PSI Krishna Ghayal is investigating the case.

Threat call two days ago

PSI Ghayal said, “Two days before the attempted murder, Aamir received a threatening phone call from an unknown person, warning him of a planned attack on his life. A case had already been registered in connection with that threat.

Notably, a few years ago, there had also been an attempt to abduct Aamir in Khuldabad. A search is currently underway to identify and apprehend the attackers involved in the recent incident.”